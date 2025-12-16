Germany is developing special tools to mitigate the risks of initial investments in Ukraine

Germany's Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche. Photo: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Berlin is developing special tools to mitigate the risks of initial investments in Ukraine. These tools will include mechanisms available to private banks and credit products.

This information was announced by Germany's Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche, and reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Berlin aims to develop a plan to insure investors in Ukraine

According to Reiche, the goal is to create tools that can minimize the risks investors face when entering the Ukrainian market. The minister noted that these solutions should cover a wide range of risks and be understandable and usable by the private financial sector.

Katherina Reiche drew attention to Ukraine's high level of digitalization. She emphasized that the country has developed digital services and networks, as well as modern passive digital services. In her opinion, these developments create additional opportunities for foreign businesses and partnership projects.

"The country is truly digital, and, as you mentioned, it has a slightly higher appetite for risk. Yes, you can travel. Western Ukraine is an interesting place for investments," said Raiche.

The federal minister also announced her plan to visit Ukraine again next year with a large delegation. She said this visit would signal support and encouragement to businesses considering investing in the Ukrainian economy.

