Explosions rock Russian regions of Saratov and Volgograd overnight

Residents across multiple Russian regions heard a series of powerful blasts overnight on October 2, with air defense systems actively engaged. The most notable incidents occurred in the Saratov and Volgograd regions.

The reports came from local residents on social media.

Explosions in Saratov and Volgograd regions

Between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m., several loud explosions shook central Saratov. Following the blasts, the local airport reportedly declared a "Carpet" security plan, which remained in effect at the time of reporting.

Mass drone flights were also spotted over the region, though official information on the scale and aftermath is still being clarified.

A similar situation unfolded in the Volgograd region. In Borisoglebsk, residents reported strong explosions and active air defense fire. Blasts were also heard in Yelan, where locals suggested there may have been ground damage. Air defense activity was further observed in Liskinsky, Ostrozhsky, and Buturlinovsky districts. The extent of damage and possible casualties remains unconfirmed.

