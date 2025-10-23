Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Europe’s largest nuclear plant survives month-long blackout

Europe’s largest nuclear plant survives month-long blackout

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 October 2025 15:37
Updated 15:41
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored after month-long blackout caused by Russian strikes
Temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Reuters

Energy workers restored power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after it was temporarily occupied by Russian forces. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged from its tenth blackout.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced this on Facebook on Thursday, October 23.

Advertisement

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has just recovered from its longest blackout

On Thursday, October 23, it was revealed that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had emerged from its tenth and longest blackout.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been brought out of blackout mode after energy workers restored power to the temporarily occupied facility. This marks the end of the plant’s tenth full blackout, which had lasted for the past month," the energy minister said.

She added that, following the completion of repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line, repairs to the 330 kV Ferosplavna line are ongoing.

She noted that, during this time, the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant was maintained solely by emergency diesel generators. This posed an unprecedented threat to nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine and across the European continent.

Hrynchuk explained that Russian occupation forces caused the month-long power outage by systematically shelling and damaging the power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine's unified energy system.

According to the minister, Ukrainian energy workers have restored power lines to the plant 42 times since the start of the invasion.

"The only way to ensure long-term nuclear safety is to completely demilitarize and de-occupy the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return it to the full legal control of the Ukrainian operator, Energoatom.

I am grateful to every energy worker, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all our partners for their unwavering support and efforts to ensure nuclear safety," concluded Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Read more:

Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

Russia strikes Sumy railway station — two people injured

russians ZNPP occupation war in Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant energy
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information