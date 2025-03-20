Dubai chocolate contains carcinogens and mold — Media

Dubai chocolate. Photo: The NYT

Hazardous substances were found in Dubai chocolate. In particular, the product may contain traces of mold and carcinogens, Der Spiegel reports.

The dangers of Dubai chocolate

The article states that Dubai chocolate contains carcinogens and aflatoxins, toxins from molds that can pose a health risk.

The German consumer organization Stiftung Warentest sent six different bars of Dubai chocolate to the lab, and the results were mostly disappointing.

For example, none of the chocolates tested were of high quality or had special flavors that would justify the sometimes high price. On the contrary, two chocolates from Dubai contained more harmful substances. In general, the price of the tested product ranged from seven to 25 euros per 100 grams, which is ten times more expensive than the price of regular chocolate.

"Four of the six products shouldn't have been sold because the ingredient lists and nutritional information were incorrect or incomplete," the publication writes.

In addition, in some cases, the packaging lacked mandatory information for allergy sufferers.

The chocolate samples also contained 3-monochloropropanediol and glycidyl ether, which are commonly found in refined palm oil and are considered potentially carcinogenic. At the same time, the study found molds called aflatoxins, which are carcinogenic substances commonly found in pistachios.

These results confirm earlier analyses by the Stuttgart Veterinary Investigation Office and the State Office for Consumer Protection, which found mycotoxins in imported chocolate from Dubai.

