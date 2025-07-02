Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Travel Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportHealthcareFoodReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesEurovisionWar 2024WarEconomy 2024PoliticsAutomotiveTechnologyHoroscopesInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Budanov reveals effects of Iran–Israel War on Ukraine

Budanov reveals effects of Iran–Israel War on Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 July 2025 14:23
Does the War in Israel affect Ukraine? Budanov explains
Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Budanov/Facebook
Key words Budanov on the effect of the war in Israel on Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, answered whether the conflict between Iran and Israel affects Ukraine. According to him, this influence is almost non-existent.

The chief of Ukrainian Intelligence said it during his conversation with the representatives of the media, according to Halyna Ostapovets, the journalist of Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Budanov on the effect of the war in Israel on Ukraine

"The conflict was limited in scope, time, and territory. Now there are no active hostilities, so there is almost no direct effect of it (the conflict — Ed.) on us," the chief of Intelligence explained.

In particular, he added that for a long time now, nothing has been coming from Iran to Russia except for components, such as gunpowder, chemicals, and a small amount of ammunition.

It should be noted that earlier, The Telegraph wrote that Iran's war against Israel could reduce the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia from the Islamic Republic. As a result, Tehran is likely to resort to accumulating its own stockpiles of long-range weapons instead of exporting them abroad, as it has done so far.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the reaching of the deal between Israel and Iran, which provides for the establishment of the truce and cessation of hostilities.

Iran Israel Kyrylo Budanov DIU war
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information