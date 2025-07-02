Does the War in Israel affect Ukraine? Budanov explains

Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Budanov/Facebook

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, answered whether the conflict between Iran and Israel affects Ukraine. According to him, this influence is almost non-existent.

The chief of Ukrainian Intelligence said it during his conversation with the representatives of the media, according to Halyna Ostapovets, the journalist of Novyny.LIVE.

Budanov on the effect of the war in Israel on Ukraine

"The conflict was limited in scope, time, and territory. Now there are no active hostilities, so there is almost no direct effect of it (the conflict — Ed.) on us," the chief of Intelligence explained.

In particular, he added that for a long time now, nothing has been coming from Iran to Russia except for components, such as gunpowder, chemicals, and a small amount of ammunition.

It should be noted that earlier, The Telegraph wrote that Iran's war against Israel could reduce the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia from the Islamic Republic. As a result, Tehran is likely to resort to accumulating its own stockpiles of long-range weapons instead of exporting them abroad, as it has done so far.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the reaching of the deal between Israel and Iran, which provides for the establishment of the truce and cessation of hostilities.