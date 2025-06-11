Russia, North Korea share weapons and military tech

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

The cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is already changing the strategic balance in East Asia. North Korea has already significantly increased its capabilities to conduct aggressive warfare thanks to the technology and unique experience of Russia.

It was stated by the chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, General Kyrylo Budanov, in his interview with The war zone publication.

Advertisement

DPRK is rapidly developing its military potential thanks to Russia

Kyrylo Budanov stated that the DPRK is actively developing mass production of attack drones. In addition, it is developing a nuclear component, including possible nuclear weapons carriers — strategic missiles and submarines. All these technologies are being transferred to them by Russia.

In return, the DPRK supplies Russia with its troops to continue the war against Ukraine, some old-style equipment, and cheap production facilities.

As an example, Budanov mentioned the development of technology for the production of North Korean KN-23 missiles, which are now being used to shell Ukrainian cities. In particular, the first batch of KN-23 missiles that North Korea supplied to Russia was extremely imperfect.

It is known that almost half of these missiles not only deviated from their trajectory but also exploded in midair. However, they were significantly improved thanks to Russian assistance.

"This is the result of the common work of Russian and North Korean specialists. Also, there is the modernization of the aviation means of engagement — long-range air-to-air missiles. Particular technologies on submarines. Unfortunately, ballistic missiles which are carriers of nuclear payloads," the chief of the DIU noted.

What weapons does the DPRK provide to Russia?

North Korea provides Russia with a wide range of weapons. In particular, Russia receives 122 mm D-74 howitzers and several variants of 107 mm and 240 mm MLRS systems from the DPRK. In addition, 170 mm M1989 (Koksan) self-propelled artillery guns were spotted in the deliveries.

Meanwhile, thanks to Russia, the DPRK has begun to produce new weapons systems, including those that have already turned the tide of the war in Ukraine.

It is known that Moscow and Pyongyang have agreed to build factories in North Korea to produce unmanned aerial vehicles such as the Garpiya and Geran.

"It will for sure bring changes in the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea," Kyrylo Budanov emphasized.

As a reminder, yesterday, on June 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Russia had hit Kyiv with the North Korean-made missile.

A few days ago, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un expressed his full support and readiness to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.