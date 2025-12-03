Britain to allocate another £10 million to Ukraine — where will the funds go?

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Photo: REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional £10 million to rebuild energy infrastructure that was destroyed in Russian attacks. They emphasized that Vladimir Putin intends to escalate the conflict further.

This information was reported by European Pravda, citing British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Advertisement

Financial assistance from Britain

"That is why I am announcing the UK’s additional 10 million pounds to support for energy infrastructure repairs in Ukraine," Cooper said before the start of the NATO ministerial meeting.

Despite the peace efforts of the US and Ukraine, she stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin still wants to continue the war.

The minister recalled seeing massive strikes throughout Ukraine over the weekend, which led to power outages for hundreds of thousands of people. She said that Britain will continue to support Ukraine.

"We have seen Putin try to escalate war and we have seen the continued strikes that have led to power cuts in Ukraine...We will continue to work to switch the lights on, to work for sovereignty of the Ukrainian people with the security of Europe and NATO at its heart," said Yvette Cooper.

Read more:

Russia escalates energy war — 16,000 drones fired since August

Rutte responds to Putin's threats to wage war on Europe