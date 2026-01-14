Dnipro honors 46 victims of Russian missile attack on high-rise

Ruins of a building in Dnipro hit by a Russian missile on January 14, 2023. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

On January 14, 2026, Dnipro will commemorate the victims of the tragedy that occurred three years prior, one of the most painful events of the full-scale war. In the afternoon on January 14, 2023, a Russian missile struck a residential high-rise building on Naberezhna Peremohy Street, destroying several entrances and killing dozens of civilians.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how the Russian missile destroyed dozens of families.

Advertisement

How many lives were claimed by a Russian missile on January 14, 2023 in Dnipro

According to updated data, the strike killed 46 people, including six children. Another 11 people were not immediately identified, and the same number of people were reported missing. 80 people were injured.

The missile strike caused widespread destruction — part of the residential multi-storey building was destroyed. The search and rescue operation continued without interruption and was one of the most difficult of the war.

The rescuers worked under the constant threat of collapse but completed the main work in record time. The ordeal was a tough test of professionalism for the emergency services and of humanity for the city's residents.

The ruins of the residential building in the first minutes after the attack. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

An entire stairwell collapsed in the building, and windows were blown out by the blast wave. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Part of the building has completely collapsed. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Thousands of residents of Dnipro joined in to help the victims: people brought warm clothes, food, donated blood, helped to clear the rubble, and supported families who had lost loved ones.

How Russia tried to shift the blame to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack on Dnipro on January 14, 2023

Following the tragedy, Russian propagandists began spreading disinformation in an attempt to shift blame for the attack, claiming that the building was destroyed by a Ukrainian air defense missile. The Ukrainian Air Force officially and categorically denied these claims.

On January 14, 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that five Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces had fired five X-22 cruise missiles at Ukraine. One of these missiles, launched from the Kursk region around 3:30 p.m., hit a residential high-rise building in Dnipro.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that they do not have the firepower to intercept this type of missile with their air defense systems. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, it has fired over 210 X-22 missiles at Ukraine, none of which have been shot down by air defense systems.

The Ukrainian Air Force noted that the X-22's warhead weighs about 950 kg and the missile has a maximum range of 600 km. When launched from a long distance, the deviation from the target can be hundreds of meters, making this weapon particularly dangerous to civilian objects.

The ruins of the building. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

The damaged building. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

The building after the debris was removed. Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Recalling the tragedy, Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, emphasized that the attack took 46 lives and forever divided the fates of many families into "before" and "after."

He said that the tragedy in Dnipro symbolizes the cruelty of Russia's war against civilians. At the same time, it shows the strength of societal unity, the professionalism of rescuers, medics, police, and utility workers, and the sincerity of human support.

Read more: