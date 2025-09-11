Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
24 years since 9/11 — America remembers the victims

24 years since 9/11 — America remembers the victims

Publication time 11 September 2025 20:59
9/11 anniversary: US honors victims 24 years after tragedy
People at the scene of the tragedy in the US. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Thursday, September 11, the United States of America remembers the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. Today marks the 24th anniversary of the tragedy.

This was reported by a correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Commemoration near the World Trade Center in New York

Currently, access to the site of the tragedy is closed to the public. It is known that mourning events are taking place there, as families remember the victims of the terrorist attack.

Commemoration near the World Trade Center in New York
The anniversary of the tragedy in the United States. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Anniversary of the Terrorist Attack in the US
The Freedom Tower. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
The "Al-Qaeda" attack on the Twin Towers
The site of the terrorist attack today. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
The tragedy in the US in 2001
US law enforcement officers. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
The tragedy in the US in 2001
The scene of the tragedy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The terrorist attack in 2001

On September 11, 2001, the Islamist organization Al Qaeda carried out a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in the United States. The militants flew hijacked passenger airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon building.

The terrorist attack killed 2,996 people from over 90 countries and injured more than 6,000. It became the largest terrorist attack in history by the number of victims.

Read more:

USA teract tragedy death New York
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
