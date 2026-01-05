Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky condoles over Sydney Bondi Beach attack

Zelensky condoles over Sydney Bondi Beach attack

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 January 2026 13:56
Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenese on January 5
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The president offered his condolences to the prime minister regarding the terrorist attack in Sydney and mentioned that some victims were Ukrainian.

Zelensky announced this on his official X account on Monday, January 5. 

Zelensky expresses solidarity after Sydney terror attack

He discussed with Albanese ways to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks on its cities and communities. The prime minister promised to provide air defense missiles. The president emphasized that these are needed daily, as is general support for the country's defense.

"I briefed him on the situation in diplomacy and outlined our next steps. The Prime Minister commended our efforts. I am thankful for his kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky said. 

The president offered his condolences to the prime minister for the terrorist attack that occurred on Bondi Beach in Australia last month. Six of the victims were of Ukrainian origin. Zelensky expressed his solidarity with the families and friends of the victims.

Among the victims was Matilda Poltavchenko, a 10-year-old Ukrainian girl who had sought refuge in Australia from the war following Russia's full-scale invasion. Matilda became one of the 16 victims of the terrorist attack while celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Read more:

Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
