Zelensky strengthens air defense to counter new attacks

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia is preparing new, massive attacks. According to intelligence reports, the threat level remains high, so specific tasks were assigned to air defense forces and military units today.

The Ukrainian leader said this in the evening address on Friday, January 16.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense

Our intelligence reports that Russia is preparing new massive attacks. We are speaking frankly to our partners—both about air-defense missiles and the systems we need so much. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to speed things up, and it's crucial that our partners hear us. pic.twitter.com/S5mxhOI3fL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 16, 2026

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is openly communicating with its partners about the need to increase missile and air defense system supplies. He stated that the current level of assistance is insufficient and that the state is doing everything possible to speed up these processes, expecting more active support from allies.

The head of state also urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and to support those in need. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is establishing additional Points of Invincibility, and the government is collaborating with energy companies and international partners to bolster equipment and reserves.

"We must change this. I thank everyone working for Ukraine. I thank everyone who is in combat, in their positions, on duty, and at their posts. Ukraine stands strong thanks to your effectiveness!" Zelensky said.

