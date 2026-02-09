Zelensky signals high-level defense talks with global allies

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that several important international defense and security events will take place this week. The head of state also noted that the document regarding guarantees for Ukraine is ready.

Zelensky made these announcements in his evening address on February 9, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The president announced a series of significant international events related to Ukraine's defense and security guarantees. He emphasized that the negotiating group is working tirelessly to prepare for the next stages of the negotiations.

"There will be significant international events this week – on defense and security. In Europe, our position will be sufficiently represented, and the same applies to the United States. In practice, our negotiating team is working every single day on the documents and proposals that could deliver results at the upcoming meetings. Most importantly, our partners must be aligned the same way we are in Ukraine: peace is needed, and reliable security guarantees are the only real foundation for peace and for preventing the Russians from breaking agreements through strikes or hybrid operation of some kind," — сказав Зеленський.

The leader noted that the document on security guarantees is ready and that Ukraine now needs decisive action from its partners.

"There are no countries left in Europe that do not know what Russian interference is and what Russian destabilization operations can look like. Everyone also sees what Russian murderers, Russian missiles, and Russian drones are doing. Protection from this and ensuring security must be tangible and lay the groundwork for a lasting peace. The documents on guarantees are ready. There is no alternative to security. There is no alternative to peace. There is no alternative to rebuilding our country," Zelensky said.

