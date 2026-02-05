Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky and Tusk honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 February 2026 12:09
Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelensky honored the heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, February 5, during a visit to Kyiv by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his guest took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the country.

Volodymyr Zelensky reports this on X.

Tusk and Zelensky honored the fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

"Together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, we paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders. Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and gave their lives in this struggle. Eternal glory to our heroes. We remember each and every one," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
