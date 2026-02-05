Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelensky honored the heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, February 5, during a visit to Kyiv by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his guest took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the country.

Volodymyr Zelensky reports this on X.

Advertisement

Tusk and Zelensky honored the fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Together with Prime Minister of Poland @donaldtusk, we paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders.



Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and gave their lives in this struggle.



Eternal glory to our heroes. We remember each and… pic.twitter.com/Kop4f9mtq7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 5, 2026

"Together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, we paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders. Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and gave their lives in this struggle. Eternal glory to our heroes. We remember each and every one," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read more:

Macron secretly sent an advisor to Moscow — details from Reuters

Russia launched a cyberattack on the 2026 Winter Olympics