Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelensky honored the heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv

Zelensky and Tusk honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders
On Thursday, February 5, during a visit to Kyiv by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his guest took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the country.
Volodymyr Zelensky reports this on X.
"Together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, we paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders. Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and gave their lives in this struggle. Eternal glory to our heroes. We remember each and every one," Volodymyr Zelensky said.
