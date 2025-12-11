Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky accepted the Bethlehem Peace Light from Ukrainian scouts

Zelensky accepted the Bethlehem Peace Light from Ukrainian scouts

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 December 2025 18:09
Ukrainian scouts delivered the Bethlehem Peace Light to Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky and scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued the festive tradition of receiving the Bethlehem Peace Light from the country's scouting organizations. This symbol of goodwill and unity will be given to the military, rescue workers, hospitals, schools, and churches.

Zelensky announced this on Thursday, December 11, on X.

Advertisement
Volodymyr Zelensky and scouts of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

The Christmas Star of Bethlehem is an important symbol

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Office of the President receives a Christmas candle every year from Ukrainian scouting organizations. Today, December 12, this tradition continued. The Bethlehem Peace Light symbolizes kindness and unity. Currently, such a symbol has special significance. Next, the flame will be passed on to soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as to rescuers, clinics, educational institutions, and churches.

Volodymyr Zelensky and the Light from Bethlehem
Volodymyr Zelensky and the Peace Light from Bethlehem. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

"I am grateful to the entire scouting community for their service and for supporting our people both here in Ukraine and abroad," Zelensky wrote.

Scouts of Ukraine
Scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

He also thanked the representatives of the following organizations: the National Organization of the Scouts of Ukraine, Plast — National Scout Organization of Ukraine, and the Association of Ukrainian Guides.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine military rescuers holiday
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information