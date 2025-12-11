Ukrainian scouts delivered the Bethlehem Peace Light to Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky and scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued the festive tradition of receiving the Bethlehem Peace Light from the country's scouting organizations. This symbol of goodwill and unity will be given to the military, rescue workers, hospitals, schools, and churches.

Zelensky announced this on Thursday, December 11, on X.

Volodymyr Zelensky and scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

The Christmas Star of Bethlehem is an important symbol

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Office of the President receives a Christmas candle every year from Ukrainian scouting organizations. Today, December 12, this tradition continued. The Bethlehem Peace Light symbolizes kindness and unity. Currently, such a symbol has special significance. Next, the flame will be passed on to soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as to rescuers, clinics, educational institutions, and churches.

Volodymyr Zelensky and the Peace Light from Bethlehem. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

"I am grateful to the entire scouting community for their service and for supporting our people both here in Ukraine and abroad," Zelensky wrote.

Scouts of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's post on X

He also thanked the representatives of the following organizations: the National Organization of the Scouts of Ukraine, Plast — National Scout Organization of Ukraine, and the Association of Ukrainian Guides.

