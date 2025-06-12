Zelensky urged tougher sanctions against Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called on his partners to seriously strengthen sanctions against Russia. According to him, Russia cannot be persuaded to peace by talks.

The Ukrainian leader made the statement at the GLOBSEC 2025 International Forum in Prague on Thursday, June 12.

Sanctions against Russia

"We should be realistic about those who brought war to Europe. You can't talk Russia into peace. But there are forms of pressure that hurt those in charge. I ask you to support a serious increase in sanctions against Russia," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the goal should be to significantly reduce Russia's oil revenues and financial capabilities. The President says that if Russian oil is sold for no more than $30 per barrel, Moscow will suddenly sound peaceful.

Zelensky called for closing all the loopholes that help to fund the Russian federal budget.

"Political isolation means that everyone clearly abides by the rules. And the rules are that not only Europe, but also the Global South, China, Brazil, India, and others refrain from economic relations with Russia — that they don't balance between us and Russia, but instead compel Russia to cease fire. At the very least, to take the first step toward ending the war. And these things matter," he noted.

The Ukrainian leader added that he currently sees no such kind of pressure from these countries.

