Zelenskyy stated that he would like MPs to "be at work"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrinform

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has spoken out about regular business trips of MPs. He stated that he would like MPs to "be at work".

He said this during the briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, February 6.

Zelenskyy reacted to MPs’ business trips

"As for our parliamentarians, it is important for us to hear the voice of each branch of government, but I would like these branches of government to be at work. That is, if you are someone’s voice, you need to have someone to communicate with. I always seem to be the kind of person who does not allow our parliamentarians to live in a permanent business trip," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that today we are having a prayer breakfast in the United States, attended by half of the parliament, and not in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia or Sumy. He is unhappy that a large number of MPs went there.

"The issue is not the US, but the constant business trips, not the daily hard work for the people who elected you. I’m not talking about all MPs, but we have what we have. I think it is important. Of course, the President of Ukraine will consult with the Parliament when they are at work," he noted.

The journalist asked if this meant that Zelenskyy was dissatisfied with the work of the Parliament. He replied that he was satisfied, but "unfortunately, the Parliament does not work every day".

