POW exchange: first moments back on home soil

The soldier who was returned from captivity. Photo: Office of the President

On Thursday, 12 June, prisoners of war who had spent more than three years in Russian captivity were returned to Ukraine. This exchange was carried out as part of the agreements reached during talks in Istanbul.

The video showing the soldiers' first emotions was shared by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on X.

POW exchange on June 12

The first words of the returning Ukrainian soldiers were "Glory to Ukraine!" "We just want peace, nothing but peace." "Valya, I'm alive!" "I love you all! I love Ukraine!".

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets noted that every return is a joint effort, faith, and strength of those who wait. He emphasized that Ukraine does not abandon its own.

Lubinets also showed poignant footage of the soldier talking to his family.

"I'm already home in Ukraine. Don't worry. Everything will be fine," he said.

At the same time, after his capture, the defender received news of the birth of his son.

According to the chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, another group of Ukrainian soldiers with serious injuries and illnesses was released from Russian captivity today. Among them are infantrymen, sailors, paratroopers, National Guard soldiers, border guards, the Air Force, and Territorial Defence fighters. Some of the soldiers defended Mariupol and spent more than three years in captivity.

"The defenders will receive medical care, rehabilitation, and appropriate payments. We expect the next stage of the exchange in the near future. The work continues," he said.

As a reminder, on June 10, as part of the second stage of the exchange, wounded and sick soldiers were returned home.