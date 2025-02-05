Zelenskyy instructed to regulate medicine prices — address

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Wednesday, February 5, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the National Security and Defense Council was preparing new issues. In particular, it is about supporting the financial stability of every Ukrainian family.

The Ukrainian leader said it in his evening video address.

Financial stability of Ukrainians

"We need to support the financial stability of every Ukrainian family, of all our citizens.

In many ways, this includes the issue of prices, especially for vital things like medicines," the President noted.

He emphasized that what some pharmacy chains are doing with prices is absolutely unacceptable. In his opinion, this is the responsibility of the government, in particular, the Minister of Health and the Antimonopoly Committee.

"Today I had a meeting with them, and I'm tired of waiting for their respective proposals. There is not much time. Everything that needs to be done is quite clear," Zelenskyy clarified.

He added that concrete steps are needed, concrete solutions that will make healthcare more affordable for Ukrainians. If no decisions are made, he will make personnel changes.

