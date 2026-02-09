Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day US denies setting new deadline to end Ukraine war

Publication time 9 February 2026 18:29
US responds to Zelensky's war deadline claim
Matthew Witaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO. Photo: Reuters

Matthew Witaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, dismissed the idea that Washington had set a new deadline to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had made this claim.

The Guardian reports.

Deadline to Russian war in Ukraine

"I don't think that is anything that the United States has put out there. We want the fighting to end. We want both sides to come together and agree to a peace deal. We'd like it sooner rather than later, and … we just want … to see the suffering and the killing end in Ukraine," US Nato ambassador said.

He added that deadlines tend to be "very dangerous" in this settin.

"We want a peace deal done. I think we'll just get this done as soon as it’s ready to get done. But ultimately, both sides, the Russians and the Ukrainians, are going to have to agree to any deal that's hammered out," Whitaker added.

