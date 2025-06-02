Ukraine offered Russia to hold another meeting between June 20 and 30 — Umerov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Photo: screenshot

Ukraine offered Russia to hold another meeting between June 20 and 30. Such talks could take place if Moscow agrees to them.

It was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, at the briefing in Istanbul on Monday, June 2.

New talks with Russia

Umerov announced possible dates for the next round of talks with Russia, but Moscow must first agree to them.

"The new meeting between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine could take place between June 20 and 30, if Moscow agrees to it," Umerov said.

The Minister noted that the next meeting with Russia will only make sense if there is proper preparation at the level of leaders.

"We expect a response by the end of the month," Umerov added.

As a reminder, on June 2, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul to discuss the peaceful settlement of the war. The main topics included the release of Ukrainian POWs and the return of children deported to Russia.