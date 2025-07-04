Ukraine frees military and civilians from Russian captivity

Man released from captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity. According to him, most of those who were released had been held since 2022, and now they are back home.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Ukrainian defenders and civilians returned to Ukraine after three years of imprisonment

The Head of State emphasized that among those released were military personnel who defended Ukraine in various areas: Donetsk Oblast, particularly in Mariupol, as well as in Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

We're talking about soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, border guards, and military personnel of the State Special Transport Service. Civilians were also successfully freed.

Ukrainians released from captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Zelensky thanked everyone involved in the exchange process and emphasized that Ukraine would continue to fight for the release of every one of its citizens.

The men got off the bus. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

"Exchanges must continue, and I thank everyone ensuring this. Ukraine’s goal is to free all our people from Russian captivity. I am grateful to everyone who helps make this possible," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War added that servicemen from various units were released: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Army, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defence and Special Operations Forces, as well as National Guard fighters, Border Guard troops and servicemen of the State Special Transport Service.

The man released from captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The youngest of those released was only 20 years old, while the oldest was 59. Officers, sergeants, and soldiers also returned to Ukraine. Many of them had been in captivity for over three years, and some had been captured back in 2022 during the defence of Mariupol.

All those released will undergo a full medical examination, physical and psychological rehabilitation, and receive all funds owed to them for the time spent in captivity.

The exchange process is continuing in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul. The exact number of released persons will be announced after all stages of the exchange have been completed. The current stage was attended by the head of the Coordination Headquarters, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

As a reminder, according to Zelensky, most of the POWs, who were exchanged on Thursday, June 19, had been held captive since 2022.