Ukraine returns bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian soldiers

The process of transporting the bodies of the fallen. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine managed to return 757 bodies of fallen defenders. This was accomplished through a series of repatriation activities.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine returns bodies of fallen soldiers

Among the heroes who have returned from "On the Shield", the fallen come from the following areas:

Kurakhivskyi;

Pokrovskyi;

Bakhmutskyi;

Vuhledarskyi;

Luhanskyi;

Zaporizhzhia;

from morgues in the Russian Federation.

The fallen soldiers were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Department for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

"We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the Coordination Center said.

Special thanks were also expressed to the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport the repatriated fallen heroes to the designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to the law enforcement bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic examination in the Ministry of Health.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will identify the victims as soon as possible," the headquarters noted.

In December 2024, the bodies of 503 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.