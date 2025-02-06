Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighter jets — Ukraine receives first aircraft

An F-16 fighter jet. Photo: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands. The combat aircraft will soon begin performing combat missions.

It was reported by the Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov on Thursday, February 6.

Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

"Ukrainian skies are becoming more secure! The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a long-awaited reinforcement — the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighter jets from the Kingdom of the Netherlands," it was said in the statement.

Umerov said that modern combat aircraft will soon begin to perform combat missions in Ukraine, strengthening our defence and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression.

"I am grateful to France for this strategically important contribution to our security — Mirage 2000 will become a new element of protection of Ukrainian skies. The support of the Netherlands is another significant step that brings us closer to victory and ensures reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens," the Minister expressed his gratitude.

According to him, Ukraine continues to work systematically with its partners to increase the number of modern combat aircraft in our country.

As a reminder, on January 28, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would deliver Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of March 2025. Ukrainian pilots and mechanics have completed flight training on this type of aircraft.

