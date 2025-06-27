Ukraine eyes leaders' meeting after talks with Russia

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, stated that after discussing the humanitarian aspects of negotiations with Russia, Ukraine plans to move on to the issue of organizing the meeting of leaders. Additional clarifications regarding the format of the negotiations and further steps will be provided in the near future.

He announced it during the conversation with journalists, according to the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

Ukraine prepares for talks with Russia at the leadership level

"Ukraine has always been consistent in its pursuit of peace. We supported the United States' initiative for a complete ceasefire from the very beginning and demonstrated this through many rounds of negotiations. However, any dialogue is only possible without ultimatums and with respect for the sovereignty of our state," Umerov emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine's position is clear: a lasting ceasefire and the exchange of all POWs on an "all for all" formula. Ukraine is working with its allies, in particular the United States, to prepare for a high-level meeting.

Ukraine wants to strengthen its Air Defense

During talks and bilateral contacts, special attention is paid to the issue of Air Defense. Ukraine needs additional Air Defense Systems and missiles for them. At the same time, according to the Minister, practical decisions have already been made regarding interceptor drones, which will strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities.

Umerov also announced the new initiative in the field of defense and industrial production — the Build with Ukraine project. Within its framework, allies have begun to create new factories in cooperation with leading Ukrainian manufacturers. The defense products of these enterprises will be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the war.

Another priority is the mass equipping of brigades with UAVs. The goal is to reach several million drones by 2025.

"We are expanding the DOT-Chain system to include UAV purchases. Combat units will be able to independently select and order the necessary drones in the system, while the state will pay for such orders," Umerov informed.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, does not rule out the possibility that Putin has ambitions to occupy not only Ukraine but also other countries.