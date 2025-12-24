Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine reports major boost in missile accuracy

Ukraine reports major boost in missile accuracy

Publication time 24 December 2025 21:38
Zelensky praises Neptune, Flamingo, and Ruta missile performance
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is improving its use of homegrown rocket technology. In particular, the effectiveness of the Neptune and Flamingo missiles is increasing.

The president made this statement during a press conference.

Effectiveness of Ukrainian missiles

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the accuracy of the "Neptune" and "Flamingo" missiles has significantly improved.

"The percentage of Neptunes hitting their targets has improved significantly. It was good before, but now it's even better. The Flamingo hit percentage has also improved. The last time they were used, five missiles were launched, and one of them was shot down by the Russian air defense," Zelensky said.

The president also mentioned the Ruta missile, which Ukraine produces in collaboration with foreign partners. According to Zelensky, this development has shown positive results, but the quantity is currently limited.

"It's a good missile, and we had a successful application, but there are not many of them yet. The issues are mostly technical. Regarding engines. Money and engines — that's what we need," said Zelensky.

Read more:

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
