Orsk oil plant supplying Russian forces targeted by Ukraine — supplies disrupted

This is damage to an oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia. Photo: General Staff

On Tuesday, November 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region, aiming to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and hinder the supply of fuel and ammunition to Russian military units.

This information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 11.

The oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia was hit

"As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and disrupt the supply of fuel and ammunition to Russian occupation forces, on November 11, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Orenburg region," the military reported.

The refinery produces more than 30 types of petroleum products — including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, lubricants, and others — with an annual processing capacity of around 6.6 million tons of crude oil. According to preliminary information, one of the refinery's primary oil refining units (AVT) was hit in the attack.

The Defense Forces emphasized that the refinery was involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stated.

