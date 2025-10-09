Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine creates Cyber Forces to strengthen digital defense

Ukraine creates Cyber Forces to strengthen digital defense

Publication time 9 October 2025 20:05
Ukraine forms Cyber Forces as part of Armed Forces modernization
Voting in the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: facebook.com/ VerkhovnaRadaUkraine

Ukraine is taking a major step toward strengthening its digital defense. Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) has adopted draft law No. 12349, establishing the Cyber Forces within the Armed Forces — a new military branch designed to counter cyberattacks and protect national infrastructure from hostile threats. The parliament supported the initiative, with 255 MPs voting in favor.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on October 9.

Why Ukraine will create cyber forces as part of the Armed Forces

The document defines the establishment of a cyber reserve as part of the Cyber Forces' personnel and mobilization structure and outlines the primary functions of these units within the country's cyber defense.

The draft law emphasizes organizational subordination. According to the authors of the initiative, the cyber forces' direct subordination to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the President of Ukraine should speed up decision-making and coordination of steps to protect critical information systems and infrastructure.

The new structure is designed to systematically combine civilian and military cyber defense capabilities, create a pool of qualified specialists, and establish clear procedures for responding to cyberattacks that threaten national security and critical infrastructure.

"It is also planned to involve cyber reservists — civilian specialists who will be able to temporarily join the Cyber Force to perform cyber defense tasks. Cyber reservists will not require the status of military personnel, and their participation may be periodic and temporary," the officials explained.

Additionally, the Cyber Forces will safeguard the Armed Forces' electronic communications and control systems, plan and execute military cyber operations, and collaborate with NATO in the event of cyberattacks.

Read more:

UK strengthens ties with Ukraine in land, sea, space, and cyber

Russia hacked 10,000 cameras to monitor arms shipments to Ukraine

Ukrainian Parliament AFU cyber security cyber war bill
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
