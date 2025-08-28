UK to expand strategic partnership with Ukraine to space and cybersecurity

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. Photo: SkyNews

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff, confirmed that London has long-term plans to cooperate with Ukraine. He emphasized that the focus is not only on military assistance on land and at sea, but also on advancing efforts in space and cyberspace.

Radakin said this in an interview with European Pravda.

London plans to expand cooperation after Ukraine's victory

The British General Staff noted that the mission "Operation Orbital" was launched in 2014 to train the Ukrainian military and strengthen cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Admiral Anthony Radakin noted that, following Ukraine's victory, this cooperation will reach a new level. This new stage is tentatively called "Operation Orbital++" and will cover a much broader range of areas.

"After the war we will have Operation Orbital++. It will be even stronger. I think the commitment will be across all domains, not just maritime and land as it was before 2022. I think it will also be air, and for the future Ukraine, it will also include space and cyber," Radakin emphasized.

He added that, during his tenure as Chief of the General Staff, British politicians from different parties were united in their support for Ukraine. According to Radakin, all four prime ministers who have led the government since the start of the war have taken a clear position in support of Kyiv. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry praised this unity and highlighted long-term plans for cooperation with London.

"And the UK under four successive prime ministers has been clear about the need to support Ukraine. For me as a senior official, I’ve had the value of both the government of the day and the opposition of the day being incredibly clear and united in supporting Ukraine," Radakin emphasized.

