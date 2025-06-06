Aid Warehouse destroyed in Russian attack — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of Friday, June 6, the Russian military launched the massive strike on Ukraine. As a result of the attack, a warehouse with humanitarian aid burned down.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated it during the 3rd International Summit of Cities and Regions.

Attack on Ukraine on June 6

"Today, those of you in Ukraine have witnessed yet another brutal Russian attack on Ukrainian cities across the country. From Chernihiv to Lutsk, from Kyiv to the southern regions. In total, over 400 attack drones, 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles, were fired overnight," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Russians damaged residential buildings and city infrastructure in Kyiv and destroyed the ordinary hotel in Lutsk, where Ukrainian athletes were staying. There is also damage to residential and energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises in other regions.

"The Russians even burned down another warehouse with humanitarian aid. This is the Russian war — they are fighting against cities and life itself, and wherever the Army goes", the Ukrainian leader noted.

He emphasized that where there is occupation, there is no normal life, and in some cities, unfortunately, there is nothing left — only scorched ruins.

