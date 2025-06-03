The attack on the Crimean bridge on June 3 — everything we know

The Crimean bridge. Photo credit: BBC

On Tuesday, June 3, the Crimean bridge came under drone attack. It is not the first attack in a day.

It was reported by the Russian media.

Advertisement

Everything we know about the shelling of the Crimean bridge

The Russians report that another attack on the illegal construction is underway. This time, they are using unmanned boats.

The occupation authorities have announced the suspension of maritime and passenger traffic.

As a reminder, today, on June 3, Ukrainian special services carried out another non-standard operation, striking the Crimean bridge for the third time. This time, the target of the attack was the underwater structures of the crossing pillars, which were successfully mined.