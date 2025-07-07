Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire conditions

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, responded to the statement by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, regarding the Kremlin's demands for a peace deal. In particular, he called on allies to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor country.

Heorhii Tykhyi wrote about it on his social media page on X on Monday, July 7.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' response to the Kremlin's demands for a "ceasefire"

As a reminder, in the recent interview, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, announced the Kremlin's list of demands for concluding a peace deal with Ukraine. Among the key demands of the Russians are "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation."

In response to Lavrov's statement, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that "denazification" must begin in Moscow. In addition, he called on partners to immediately strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"Proper "denazification" must begin from Moscow, given its treatment of other ethnic groups—Azerbaijanis and the rest of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and others. Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead resorts to 2022-type ultimatums.

We urge partners to hit these Russian "denazifiers" with new, tough sanctions without delay to bring them back to reality," Tykhyi wrote.

As a reminder, Sergei Lavrov recently reiterated the Kremlin's list of demands for a "ceasefire" with Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Russia is once again trying to shift the responsibility for prolonging the war.