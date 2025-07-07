Peace deal or an ultimatum? Lavrov lists Russia's demands

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, has once again announced the Kremlin's list of demands for a peace deal with Ukraine. Among the key demands of the Russian invaders are the demilitarisation of Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor country.

Lavrov said it in the interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Lavrov announced the Kremlin's demands for a peace deal

"On the agenda are the tasks of demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine, lifting anti-Russian sanctions, withdrawing all lawsuits against Russia, and returning its assets illegally seized in the West. All these provisions must be spelled out in the peace settlement agreement," Lavrov emphasized.

He also added that Russia allegedly remains open to a political and diplomatic resolution to the war, but that it must be a lasting peace, not a truce.

According to Lavrov, the main element of a lasting settlement is the elimination of "threats to Russia's security." He listed NATO expansion and Ukraine's potential accession to the Alliance as threats.

