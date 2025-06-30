Russia blocks peace initiatives — Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: UNIAN

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russia is once again trying to shift responsibility for prolonging the full-scale war in Ukraine. According to Yermak, Moscow initiated and continues to drive this war.

Yermak wrote about this on his X page on Monday, June 30.

Yermak addressed Russia's obstruction of peace initiatives

Russia is not only unprepared for peace—it proves this every single day through its actions. At the same time, it tries to impose a distorted narrative on the world, portraying the Kremlin as supposedly “open” while blaming everyone else for the war. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 30, 2025

The head of the Presidential Office noted that the Kremlin is imitating openness to dialogue again, trying to shift responsibility for prolonging the war.

He said that Russian claims that "the dynamics of the negotiations depend on Kyiv" are another form of manipulation. He emphasized that these statements are being made alongside missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and attempts to destroy critical infrastructure.

"Russia is not only unprepared for peace — it proves this every single day through its actions. At the same time, it tries to impose a distorted narrative on the world, portraying the Kremlin as supposedly "open" while blaming everyone else for the war.

The truth is simple: it is Moscow that initiated and continues to drive this war. It is the Kremlin that blocks all peace initiatives. Ukraine, on the other hand, consistently advocates for a ceasefire and peace on just and fair terms," Yermak wrote.

