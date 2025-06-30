Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kremlin blocks peace initiatives — Yermak on talks with Russia

Kremlin blocks peace initiatives — Yermak on talks with Russia

Publication time 30 June 2025 15:03
Russia blocks peace initiatives — Office of the President of Ukraine
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: UNIAN

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russia is once again trying to shift responsibility for prolonging the full-scale war in Ukraine. According to Yermak, Moscow initiated and continues to drive this war.

Yermak wrote about this on his X page on Monday, June 30.

Yermak addressed Russia's obstruction of peace initiatives

The head of the Presidential Office noted that the Kremlin is imitating openness to dialogue again, trying to shift responsibility for prolonging the war.

He said that Russian claims that "the dynamics of the negotiations depend on Kyiv" are another form of manipulation. He emphasized that these statements are being made alongside missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and attempts to destroy critical infrastructure.

"Russia is not only unprepared for peace — it proves this every single day through its actions. At the same time, it tries to impose a distorted narrative on the world, portraying the Kremlin as supposedly "open" while blaming everyone else for the war.

The truth is simple: it is Moscow that initiated and continues to drive this war. It is the Kremlin that blocks all peace initiatives. Ukraine, on the other hand, consistently advocates for a ceasefire and peace on just and fair terms," Yermak wrote.

Earlier, we reported that Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians.

On June 26, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war. Most of the defenders had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

Andriy Yermak shelling war in Ukraine russia peace negotiations
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
