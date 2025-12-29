Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump discusses Ukraine losses after Putin call

Trump discusses Ukraine losses after Putin call

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 December 2025 22:23
Trump claims talks with Putin could lead to peace
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump announced that he had a "very productive" phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call took place on Monday, December 29.

Trump made this statement while answering questions from journalists at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that day.

Trump says talks with Putin are moving forward 

Trump discussed his conversation with Putin, saying that the two leaders had talked about several difficult issues related to the war.

"There are several issues that I hope we will resolve. If we do, there will be peace," he said.

Trump noted that Putin is well-informed about these issues and understands them better than anyone else in the world. 

Trump also addressed the topic of war casualties, stating that Ukraine loses around 26 thousand soldiers and "some people in Kyiv" every month. He did not mention Russian military losses.

Read more:

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
