Trump claims talks with Putin could lead to peace

President Donald Trump announced that he had a "very productive" phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call took place on Monday, December 29.

Trump made this statement while answering questions from journalists at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that day.

Trump says talks with Putin are moving forward

Trump discussed his conversation with Putin, saying that the two leaders had talked about several difficult issues related to the war.

"There are several issues that I hope we will resolve. If we do, there will be peace," he said.

Trump noted that Putin is well-informed about these issues and understands them better than anyone else in the world.

Trump also addressed the topic of war casualties, stating that Ukraine loses around 26 thousand soldiers and "some people in Kyiv" every month. He did not mention Russian military losses.

