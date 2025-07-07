Trump slams Musk's plan to start a third party

The American billionaire Elon Musk and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has criticized Elon Musk's intention to create a third political force in the country, calling such an initiative "ridiculous." According to Trump, the American political system was built as a two-party system from the outset, and attempts to create an alternative force only create chaos.

Donald Trump said it to CNN reporters.

Advertisement

Trump mocked Elon Musk's plans to create a third party

"I think creating a third party is ridiculous. We have had great success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but we have always had a two-party system, and in my opinion, creating a third party only adds to the confusion," Donald Trump said.

Trump added that, in his opinion, a third party only confuses the political process and has never demonstrated any real effectiveness in the history of the United States.

"The system seems to have been designed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so let him entertain himself, but in my opinion, it's ridiculous," the President of the United States added.

As a reminder, relations between Elon Musk and Donald Trump are rapidly deteriorating. Recently, the President of the United States even stated that he would consider the possibility of deporting the American billionaire.