Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day The true price of Zelensky’s Oval Office outfit revealed

The true price of Zelensky’s Oval Office outfit revealed

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 September 2025 13:56
From scandal to style: Zelensky’s black suit stuns at White House meeting
Volodymyr Zelensky in the United States on August 18, 2025. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The suit that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore to his second meeting with US President Donald Trump, following the controversy in the Oval Office in February of this year, was made of Japanese fabrics. The suit costs approximately $500-$600.

President's designer Viktor Anisimov told this to the Novyny.LIVE's editor-in-chief Olena Khalik on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Fashion Week on September 5.

Advertisement

What are the president's suits made of, and how much do they cost?

"You can't imagine how unexpected it was. It blew everyone away. It must have happened on August 18, after he arrived at the White House, in the Oval Office, when Trump said he liked it (Zelensky's suit — Ed.)," the designer says.

Zelensky's suit Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during their visit to the United States on August 18. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Anisimov said that all three of Zelensky's suits are made of Japanese fabrics, including cotton, nettle, and linen.

When asked about the cost of the president's suit, he replied that high-quality fabric is expensive.

"For the president, we charge almost the cost price. The cost price is around $400-$500," Anisimov said.

The price includes pants and a blazer. It all depends on the number of pockets and other nuances.

Zelensky's Independence Day suit

The designer said that his team had originally planned to design a blue outfit for the president on Independence Day, adorned with symbolic poppies or ears of grain. However, they decided to make a black one just in case Zelensky refused the blue one because of the visible texture of the fabric.

Zelensky suit
The President at the Independence Day celebrations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president had clearly decided to wear an embroidered shirt. During the fitting, however, he changed his mind about the color and chose black.

Zelensky suit
Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read more:

Zelensky wears a classic suit for the first time since 2022

Trump and Zelensky heated talks — Reaction of the US people

Zelensky and Trump quarreled on live broadcast — video

Volodymyr Zelensky Office of the President suits design cost
Olena Khalik - editor-in-chief
Author
Olena Khalik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information