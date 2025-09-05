From scandal to style: Zelensky’s black suit stuns at White House meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky in the United States on August 18, 2025. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The suit that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore to his second meeting with US President Donald Trump, following the controversy in the Oval Office in February of this year, was made of Japanese fabrics. The suit costs approximately $500-$600.

President's designer Viktor Anisimov told this to the Novyny.LIVE's editor-in-chief Olena Khalik on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Fashion Week on September 5.

Advertisement

What are the president's suits made of, and how much do they cost?

"You can't imagine how unexpected it was. It blew everyone away. It must have happened on August 18, after he arrived at the White House, in the Oval Office, when Trump said he liked it (Zelensky's suit — Ed.)," the designer says.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during their visit to the United States on August 18. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Anisimov said that all three of Zelensky's suits are made of Japanese fabrics, including cotton, nettle, and linen.

When asked about the cost of the president's suit, he replied that high-quality fabric is expensive.

"For the president, we charge almost the cost price. The cost price is around $400-$500," Anisimov said.

The price includes pants and a blazer. It all depends on the number of pockets and other nuances.

Zelensky's Independence Day suit

The designer said that his team had originally planned to design a blue outfit for the president on Independence Day, adorned with symbolic poppies or ears of grain. However, they decided to make a black one just in case Zelensky refused the blue one because of the visible texture of the fabric.

The President at the Independence Day celebrations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president had clearly decided to wear an embroidered shirt. During the fitting, however, he changed his mind about the color and chose black.

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read more:

Zelensky wears a classic suit for the first time since 2022

Trump and Zelensky heated talks — Reaction of the US people

Zelensky and Trump quarreled on live broadcast — video