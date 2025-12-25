SBU drones hit Russian oil port and the world’s largest gas processing plant on Christmas

Photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Center for Special Operations "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out an operation in the port of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Two storage tanks containing petroleum products were hit by drones as a result. The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant also came under attack.

These details were reported by Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) sources to Novyny.LIVE on Thursday, December 25.

The SBU "congratulated" the Russians on Christmas

The SBU's "Alpha" unit successfully attacked two important tragets in the Russian oil and gas sector with long-range drones. The first attack was on the Temryuk port in the Krasnodar region. Two petroleum product reservoirs are burning there. The fire has spread to an area of about 2 thousand square meters. Seventy people and eighteen units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

The second target was the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, the world's largest gas chemical complex, which was hit by drones. The plant processes 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. A gas fire occurred in the 3U-70 installation's pipeline. This unit removes hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from the raw gas.

The plant's technological process was halted. The FIRMS service, which monitors fires in real time, provided information about the fire at the plant.

"The SBU continues to systematically strike Russian oil and gas sector facilities. Each attack impacts the Russian budget, reduces foreign currency earnings, and complicates logistics and fuel supply for the army. The SBU will continue to conduct special operations to put additional pressure on the Russian economy," reported a source in the Security Service of Ukraine.

