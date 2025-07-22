Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76 on July 22, 2025

Heavy metal musician Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Reuters

Ozzy Osbourne, the vocalist of the famous band Black Sabbath, died on July 22. The rock icon was 76 years old.

Sky News reported this.

Music legend Ozzy Osbourne passes at 76

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love", singer's family said.

According to the publication, Ozzy Osbourne passed away a few weeks after his farewell concert at Villa Park. The musician suffered from Parkinson's disease and other health problems for years, but the cause of death is unknown.

Throughout his career, Osbourne was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — first with Black Sabbath, and then as a solo artist.

