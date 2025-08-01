Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson meets with Ukrainian LGBTQ+ veterans

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson meets with Ukrainian LGBTQ+ veterans

Publication time 1 August 2025 22:40
Swedish PM discusses equality with Ukrainian LGBTQ+ veterans
Photo: kristerssonulf / Instagram

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met with Ukrainian LGBTQI+ veterans. He also spoke with RFSL representatives at the Sager residence.

Ulf Kristersson wrote about this on Instagram

Ulf Kristersson
Screenshot of Ulf Kristersson's post on Instagram

Sweden's PM met with Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans

Kristersson said that these individuals are fighting on the front lines and supporting the resistance in the war against Russia. They are also a living embodiment of the liberal values Ukraine defends.

Mr. Kristersson emphasized that same-sex couples are currently unable to officially marry or register a partnership in Ukraine.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the full legal protection of all minorities, including the LGBTQI+ community, as part of Ukraine's European integration process.

"As a strong supporter of Ukraine, Sweden will closely monitor that this is fulfilled,"  Swedish Prime Minister said.

Швеція вимагає гарантій для ЛГБТКІ-меншин в Україні на шляху в ЄС - фото 2
The Prime Minister of Sweden met with Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans. Photo: kristerssonulf / Instagram
Швеція вимагає гарантій для ЛГБТКІ-меншин в Україні на шляху в ЄС - фото 3
Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden. Photo: kristerssonulf / Instagram

military aid Sweden LGBTQ+ veterans EU
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
