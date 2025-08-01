Swedish PM discusses equality with Ukrainian LGBTQ+ veterans

The Prime Minister of Sweden met with Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans. Photo: kristerssonulf / Instagram

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met with Ukrainian LGBTQI+ veterans. He also spoke with RFSL representatives at the Sager residence.

Ulf Kristersson wrote about this on Instagram.

Sweden's PM met with Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans

Kristersson said that these individuals are fighting on the front lines and supporting the resistance in the war against Russia. They are also a living embodiment of the liberal values Ukraine defends.

Mr. Kristersson emphasized that same-sex couples are currently unable to officially marry or register a partnership in Ukraine.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the full legal protection of all minorities, including the LGBTQI+ community, as part of Ukraine's European integration process.

"As a strong supporter of Ukraine, Sweden will closely monitor that this is fulfilled," Swedish Prime Minister said.

Ukrainian LGBTQI veterans at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden. Photo: kristerssonulf / Instagram

