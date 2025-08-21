S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets PS5 release date — official trailer

Still from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Photo: MediaSapiens

"S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl" will be released for the PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2025. GSC Game World developer promises to leverage all the console's technologies and has prepared bonuses for those who pre-order.

This was reported by the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World.

Exclusive pre-order rewards

Now the Zone will be fully optimized for PlayStation 5, including, but not limited to:

Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback Support;

Gyro Aiming through Motion Sensor;

Speakers, Lightbar, and Touchpad Gesture Utilization;

Tempest 3D Audio;

Trophies.

And PlayStation 5 Pro-specific features include, among others:

Improved shadow quality and resolution;

Enhanced global illumination;

Higher-quality reflections;

Improved volumetric fog;

Enhanced volumetric cloud rendering.

"We wanted to make sure that PlayStation 5 owners get a unique experience, immersing themselves in the atmosphere of the Heart of Chornobyl," GSC Game World said.

The pre-order is already available in digital format and includes exclusive items for survival and exploration. Among them are the Veteran rifle and the Campfire content. For those who choose physical editions, a standard version of the game will be available.

Additionally, a special Habor Pack is expected to be released in early 2026. It will contain all the iconic items from the Ultimate Edition, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise. The developers emphasized that this will be a significant occasion for gamers seeking the complete gaming experience.

