Musk announced a significant increase in Starship production

Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Elon Musk said that SpaceX is actively increasing production capacity for the Starship rocket. The company plans to build up to 1,000 ships per year. This number corresponds to three units per day.

This was announced by Elon Musk in Texas.

Production of the Starship

"SpaceX intends to produce three Starships per day," Musk said.

Currently, the company produces one spacecraft every two to three weeks. To maintain this pace, SpaceX is building two large-scale production facilities in Texas and Florida.

The vertical placement of equipment and high level of automation at these facilities will significantly speed up the rocket assembly process.

We also wrote that SpaceX conducted the eighth test launch of the Starship rocket from Starbase in Texas. Seven minutes after the launch, the super-powerful Super Heavy booster successfully returned to the launch pad and was caught by special "mechanical sticks" of the launch tower. At the same time, the second stage — the Starship itself — failed to complete the mission as successfully.

As a reminder, on April 1, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center (NASA) and launched the Fram2 mission into polar orbit. The purpose of the mission is to study the Earth's poles.