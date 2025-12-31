Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day SBU drones hit an important Russian oil depot — video

SBU drones hit an important Russian oil depot — video

Publication time 31 December 2025 17:18
Ukraine hits Rosrezerv oil depot in Rybinsk, Russia — video
Explosion at an oil depot. Photo: screenshot from the video

The Security Service of Ukraine’s special forces, "Alpha," conducted an operation in Russia's Yaroslavl region. Drones hit a Rosrezerv oil depot

Sources from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this information on Wednesday, December 31.

Fire breaks out at the Temp oil depot

A major fire erupted at the Temp oil storage facility in the city of Rybinsk, which is part of Russia’s state reserve system and is used to store large volumes of fuel.

The blaze broke out after SBU drones struck the site, triggering a large-scale fire.

"The SBU is continuing to precisely cut Russia’s fuel supply chains — both for exports and for the troops attacking Ukraine. This systematic work will continue in 2026 as well," a source said.

Background

Rybinsk is a major transit and logistics hub, and the Temp oil depot is a key facility for storing and distributing petroleum products in Russia’s northeastern region.

Read more:

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
