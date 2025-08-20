Polish Foreign Ministry: Russian drone exploded on the country's territory

Representatives of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the drone that crashed in a field was a Russian Shahed drone. The incident occurred in the village of Osiny, located in the eastern part of the country.

Russian Shahed crashed in Poland

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wroński said that the object that fell on a cornfield in the east of the country at night was a Russian Shahed drone.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that after the drone explosion near the eastern border, Warsaw would lodge a diplomatic protest "against the perpetrator".

"Another violation of our airspace from the East confirms that Poland’s most important mission towards NATO is the defense of our own territory," he emphasized.

