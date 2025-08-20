Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russian Shahed drone crashes in Poland, Foreign Ministry confirms

Russian Shahed drone crashes in Poland, Foreign Ministry confirms

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 August 2025 21:08
Polish Foreign Ministry: Russian drone exploded on the country's territory
Representatives of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the drone that crashed in a field was a Russian Shahed drone. The incident occurred in the village of Osiny, located in the eastern part of the country.

This was reported by TVP World.

Advertisement

Russian Shahed crashed in Poland

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wroński  said that the object that fell on a cornfield in the east of the country at night was a Russian Shahed drone.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that after the drone explosion near the eastern border, Warsaw would lodge a diplomatic protest "against the perpetrator".

"Another violation of our airspace from the East confirms that Poland’s most important mission towards NATO is the defense of our own territory," he emphasized.

Read more:

Trump raised Budapest talks — Tusk recalled past memorandum

Zelensky sharply condemns new Russian shelling

Poland shelling drones russia Shahed
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
