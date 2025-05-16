The Russian delegation will depart from Istanbul immediately after the meeting — media

Trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey. Photo: screenshot

The Russian delegation, which arrived in Istanbul to participate in talks with the representatives of Ukraine and Turkey, intends to leave the city immediately after the meeting.

It was reported by sources from the Ukrainian diplomatic circle in the conversation with Axios, according to the Clash Report.

The Russian delegation will not stay in Istanbul

The representatives of Russia do not plan to stay in Turkey for further discussions on the ceasefire.

It indicates the unwillingness of the Russian side to engage in in-depth negotiations on establishing a lasting ceasefire, which is the top priority of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks.

As a reminder, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, arrived in Istanbul. Though the US official will not take part in the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine, which will be mediated by Turkey, however, separate consultations are expected between the United States and representatives of the Ukrainian, Turkish, and Russian sides.

Also, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War analysed Russia's demands on Ukraine and explained why negotiations to end the war are currently fruitless.