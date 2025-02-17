Shooting of captured AFU soldiers — Lubinets reacted to another Russian war crime

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

The Russian invaders have again shot Ukrainian prisoners. Such actions violate international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram on Monday, February 17.

Warning! Video content 18+

Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war

According to Lubinets, a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers is circulating on social media.

"Another cynical crime. Russian military channels are publishing a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by the Russians. The video shows Russian soldiers being repeatedly ordered to shoot prisoners of war. This underscores that executions are a deliberate policy of Russia," it was said in the statement.

The Ombudsman emphasized that such actions of the Russians violate international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"I immediately sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The organizations should put pressure on the Russian side so that Russia feels the consequences of such actions and does not commit them in the future," Lubinets concluded.

Earlier, we wrote that, according to the ISW, the Russian command supports the executions of Ukrainian prisoners.

We also reported that in January 2025, the Russian military staged the mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.