All-female country trio Remember Monday will represent UK in Eurovision 2025

Remember Monday band. Photo: Press

The United Kingdom has announced its representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The country will be represented by the female country-pop trio Remember Monday with the song What The Hell Just Happened. This is the first girl group to perform from the UK at the contest since 1999.

Read what you know about the band in the Novyny.LIVE article.

Who will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest from the UK

Remember Monday is a British country-pop trio consisting of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Ann Hull and Charlotte Steele. They met in their teens and started making music together every Monday, which was the reason for choosing the band's name.

The trio gained popularity after participating in The Voice UK 2019, where they reached the knockout stage. Their harmonious vocals, chemistry between the contestants, and sincerity in their performances caught the attention of the public.

The girls have performed at many festivals, including Country to Country, Buckle and Boots, and The Long Road.

In addition to their musical careers, the band members are actively involved in theater and have performed in various musical projects. Lauren Byrne is known for her roles in theatrical productions, Holly-Ann Hull has appeared in well-known musicals, and Charlotte Steele is also a professional actress.

Their unique style combines a traditional country sound with modern twists, making the band a standout on the British music scene.

On March 7, 2025, it was officially announced that Remember Monday will represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

What's Remember Monday song is about?

What The Hell Just Happened is an energetic country-pop song that combines dynamic rhythms, expressive harmonies, and dramatic moments. The band characterizes it as an emotional storm and an unforgettable musical journey.

Music critics compare this track to a mix of ABBA, Sam Ryder, Queen, and the musical Six. The composition received positive reviews for its originality, as well as for the powerful vocal harmonies of the band members.

Remember Monday will go straight to the final of the contest

The UK is part of the so-called Big Five, along with France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. These countries are the founders and main financial sponsors of the contest, so they automatically get a place in the Eurovision final, regardless of the results of the semi-final voting.

Thus, Remember Monday will automatically qualify for the grand final of the contest, which will take place on May 17, 2025, in Basel, Switzerland.

