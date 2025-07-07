Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia strikes Ukrainian city with missiles, civilians injured

Russia strikes Ukrainian city with missiles, civilians injured

Publication time 7 July 2025 16:01
Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on July 7: 17 injured civilians
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

On July 7, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast of Ukraine with ballistic missiles. The number of victims is growing.

This information was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia is growing rapidly

Russia attacked ukraine on JUly 7
A fire in a house. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military ​​​Administration

According to updated reports, at least 17 people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized. Eleven other victims received emergency medical care at the scene. Two victims are currently undergoing further evaluation.

Russia attacked ukraine on JUly 7
A fire in a private household. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Emergency response services continue to work. People are urged not to ignore the alarms and stay in shelters.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the aftermath of another massive air strike carried out by Russia on the night of July 7. According to him, several regions were hit, including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Odesa. 

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, has once again announced the Kremlin's list of demands for a peace deal with Ukraine. Among the key demands of the Russian invaders are the demilitarization of Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor country.

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
