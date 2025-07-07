Zelensky: How Ukraine will boost Air Defense after Russian strikes

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported on the aftermath of another massive air strike carried out by Russia on the night of July 7. According to him, several regions were hit, including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Odesa. He addressed his partners and commented on how Air Defense would be strengthened.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on his channel on X.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky said how many drones and missiles Russia fired at Ukraine

The President reported that in Kharkiv, the enemy struck residential high-rise buildings, where debris is still being cleared. Twenty-seven people are known to have been injured, including three children. The youngest girl is only three years old. Three of the victims had to be hospitalized.

In Odesa, one person was killed as a result of the strike. The President expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"Throughout the night and into the morning, emergency rescue operations have been underway in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions. In Kharkiv, rubble is being cleared after a strike on apartment buildings. 27 people were injured, including three children. The youngest, a girl, is just three years old. Three people have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, there was one fatality in Odesa. My condolences to the family and loved ones," Zelensky reported.

Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the number of air targets that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past week.

"The Russians launched 101 drones against Ukraine, most of them Russian-Iranian "shaheds". Many regions were affected, and air raid sirens are blaring again across many regions this morning due to attack drones. In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs," the Head of State noted.

What will Ukraine do to strengthen its Air Defense?

The President emphasized that strengthening Air Defense remains a priority and expressed hope that Ukraine's partners will fulfill the agreements reached on assistance. He also said that the country is already actively implementing plans to expand its own production of weapons, in particular drones of all types, including interceptor drones. According to him, new contracts are already being concluded to the maximum extent possible.

As a reminder, the United States may resume providing Ukraine with military aid, including Patriot missiles. It was influenced by the conversation between the President of the United States Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.