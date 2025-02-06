Musk posted a fake about financing celebrity visits to Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS

American billionaire Elon Musk is spreading fake videos on Twitter (X) claiming that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) allegedly paid celebrities to visit Ukraine. Ukraine has declared that spreading such lies discredits and devalues support for our country.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, via Telegram.

What videos does Elon Musk post?

"Musk is spreading a false video in X that USAID paid celebrities to visit Ukraine also to increase Zelenskyy's popularity," Kovalenko said.

According to Kovalenko, the celebrities themselves write that this is a lie and USAID did not pay anything. He emphasized that the video was created by Russians, and the media, which are called the original source, don't publish such news at all.

"In general, the Russians are now using X to spread propaganda on a very large scale. Elon, we will soon show you exactly how they do it in the Middle East. There will be a detailed analytical study. We need more responsibility for the dissemination of content, much more responsibility," emphasized Andriy Kovalenko.

As a reminder, on February 3, Musk blocked the USAID account on X. He did so after accusing the agency of funding biological weapons research, including COVID-19.

Shortly afterward, the billionaire said he wanted to close USAID. According to him, the agency's work "cannot be restored", and Donald Trump allegedly agreed.