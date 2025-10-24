P. Diddy nearly killed in prison attack — inmate pressed knife to his throat

P. Diddy. Photo: Reuters

Renowned American rapper and producer Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy, was the target of an assassination attempt while imprisoned in Brooklyn. According to eyewitnesses, a prisoner carrying a homemade knife entered his cell in the middle of the night.

The Daily Mail reported this on October 22.

Advertisement

Assault on P. Diddy in a detention center

According to journalists, an unknown prisoner broke into the musician's cell and attempted to stab him. The rapper woke up at the last moment, avoiding a fatal injury. Details of the incident remain unclear, but security guards intervened.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened," said Diddy's friend Charlucci Finney.

Finney suggested that the attack was more of a warning than an attempted murder, noting that the intention was to intimidate the rapper. P. Diddy is currently being held in a Brooklyn detention center, and his lawyers are pushing for his transfer to a safer facility. They propose placing the artist in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix, where he could receive treatment for drug addiction and be closer to his family.

Read more:

Trump — P. Diddy asked for pardon in prostitution case

Diddy to relaunch his career — the industry is skeptical